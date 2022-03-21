D. Scott Neal Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.15. 79,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

