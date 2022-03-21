Dai Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion and approximately $191.53 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,979,131,575 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

