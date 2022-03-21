Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

