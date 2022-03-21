Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $9.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.10. 414,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

