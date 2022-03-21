Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

