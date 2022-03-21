Darwin Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.74. 7,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.