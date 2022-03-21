Darwin Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

