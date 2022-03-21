Datamine Hits Market Cap of $229,635.68 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Datamine has a market cap of $229,635.68 and approximately $3,301.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00290464 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.79 or 0.01365772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,880 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

