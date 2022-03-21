DAV Coin (DAV) Trading 26.3% Higher This Week

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1.59 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,654.22 or 0.99811586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00283368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

