Davinci Coin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (DAC)

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $25,866.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

DAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

