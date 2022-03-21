Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.16

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 8398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

