Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $52.06 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.