Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,019. The company has a market cap of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

