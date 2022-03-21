Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the quarter. Select Medical accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after buying an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 258,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.23. 650,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,097. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.