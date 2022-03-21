Denali Advisors LLC Buys 775 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $37.14. 114,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

