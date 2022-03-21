Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.74. 417,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

