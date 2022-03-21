Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,146. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.