Denali Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.