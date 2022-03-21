Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. M/I Homes accounts for about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of M/I Homes worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $48.27. 239,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,377. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

