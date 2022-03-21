Denali Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

