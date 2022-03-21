Denali Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 911,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

