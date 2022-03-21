Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

