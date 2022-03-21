Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,800 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 188,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

