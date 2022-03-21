Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 908,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,586. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

