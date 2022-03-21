Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of EGBN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.10. 116,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.