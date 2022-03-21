Denali Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,407,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

