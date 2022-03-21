Denali Advisors LLC Sells 6,667 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.77. 124,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,289. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.