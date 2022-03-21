Denali Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

MLR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,701. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Miller Industries (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.