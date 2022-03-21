Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 459,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,077,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after buying an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,352 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 40.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $11,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

