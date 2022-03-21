Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.47 million and $855,201.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.80 or 0.07033560 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.75 or 0.99735504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,032,436 coins and its circulating supply is 148,136,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

