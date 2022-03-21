Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 100

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 120 to SEK 100 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

