DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON:DFS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.34. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81. The stock has a market cap of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50.

In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

