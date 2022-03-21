Diligent Investors LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.