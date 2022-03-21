Diligent Investors LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,484,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

