Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.