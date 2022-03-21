Diligent Investors LLC Invests $314,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $23.84 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

