Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,237,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

