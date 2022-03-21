Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. 30,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

