DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to post $128.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.70 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $565.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $650.03 million, a P/E ratio of -146.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

