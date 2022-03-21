Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $157.80.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

