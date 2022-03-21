Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

DOMO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 499,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

