Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.58. 4,513,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.91. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.