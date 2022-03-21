Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.51. 5,158,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

