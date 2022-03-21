Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,636. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

