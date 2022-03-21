Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. 5,121,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.09 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.