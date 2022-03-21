Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $212.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,012. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.52 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

