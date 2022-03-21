Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

