DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $18.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

