Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.01. 43,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,062. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

