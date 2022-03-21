Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Jonathan Carter Goodman Sells 43,513 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.87. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

